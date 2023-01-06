Celebrate Wild West Wildlife at this Beastly Fun and Free Festival at the Briscoe!. Start the year in a wild way and celebrate Wild West Wildlife at the Briscoe Western Art Museum during its Wild West Wildlife Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk. The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, offers a beastly day of animal fun, education and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event will be held rain or shine in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO