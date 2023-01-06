ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX



Cozy Boutique Hotel Celebrates a New Year with Bright New World Wines

Cozy Boutique Hotel is Having Their First After 5 Sip & Swirl of the New Year January 26. Hillside, a cozy boutique Hotel located in the quaint town of Castroville just west of San Antonio, is having their first Wine Tasting of the New Year January 26th. This after 5 Sip & Swirl starts 2023 with bright flavorful New World wines where you’ll be tasting 4 selections of wines to start the New Year.
CASTROVILLE, TX


Celebrate Wild West Wildlife and Natural Beauty at this Free Festival

Celebrate Wild West Wildlife at this Beastly Fun and Free Festival at the Briscoe!. Start the year in a wild way and celebrate Wild West Wildlife at the Briscoe Western Art Museum during its Wild West Wildlife Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk. The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, offers a beastly day of animal fun, education and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event will be held rain or shine in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

