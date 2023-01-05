Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Related
17-year-old suspect in MUNI bus attack arrested, police say
A 17-year-old suspected of brutally kicking an elderly woman in the stomach on MUNI in December has been apprehended by law enforcement, the San Francisco Police Department has confirmed to KRON4.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested by Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit with a Ghost Gun and Narcotics
January 8, 2023 – Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Trudy Way. They arrested a man wanted by California State Parole and he was found in possession of a ghost gun and narcotics.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
pioneerpublishers.com
Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
Palo Alto police seek suspects who assaulted woman in strong-arm robbery
Palo Alto police on Saturday sought the public's help to locate at least two suspects who injured a woman in her 70's during a strong-arm robbery. Palo Alto Police Department officers responded just after 7:35 p.m. on Friday to the 1000 block of Tanland Drive, near Greer Park, on reports of the robbery, according to a department statement. Officers searched the area upon arrival for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing eastbound on Amarillo Avenue, but police were unable to locate the vehicle. ...
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
calmatters.network
Livermore police investigate daytime shooting with person grazed by bullet
A person was hurt when they were grazed by a bullet in a daytime shooting incident in the heart of Livermore on Thursday, according to city police. The situation occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when Livermore police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Enos Way and Junction Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, according to the department.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
Man arrested, accused of breaking into 10 SF stores
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who was arrested on New Year’s Eve has been connected to 10 commercial burglaries in the city, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. Matt Lake, 41, is accused of breaking into the stores between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18. Police released the date and location where […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
Comments / 1