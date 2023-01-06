Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
Over 100 parties have expressed interest in buying at least one part of FTX, lawyers handling the crypto giant's bankruptcy say
117 parties have expressed an interest in buying at least one of four FTX businesses up for sale. Court filings said Embed, LedgerX, FTX Europe, and FTX Japan had segregated customer accounts. But the US Trustee has warned that business records could be sold off, hindering an investigation. Over 100...
‘The money is gone’: Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dressed in a canary blue suit on a warm December night, sweat dripping from his brow, Bishop Lawrence Rolle belts out the lyrics to his latest hit song for the hundreds of children and adults gathered to celebrate Christmas. “FTX!,” he sings, bent over and...
