FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Cape girls’ basketball runs past the Bucs 75-20
The Cape girls’ basketball team moved to 7-2 on the season with a 75-20 blowout of Milford Jan. 5 at home. Four Vikings scored in double figures as the home squad ran out to a 32-4 first-quarter lead and never let up, stretching the advantage to 52-12 at halftime. The freely substituting Vikings outscored Milford 23-8 in the second half, shutting out the Bucs in the fourth quarter to garner the running-clock victory.
No. 12 Camden Eastside survives triple OT thriller, tops No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
Kenny Avent sounded like a broken record. In every timeout down the stretch, the Camden Eastside coach said the same thing. “We need a stop.” ... “Keep him in front. We need a stop.”. The defending Group 3 state champions pride themselves on defense, and getting that stop...
YAHOO!
Why the Wilmington police need a new game, new playbook and a new scorecard | Opinion
A recent Wilmington City News release highlighted some of the successful reforms taking place at the city police department. As a former officer, and someone who now studies and writes about reform in American policing, I thought I might weigh in on these claims. In order to be brief but still helpful, I first need to describe three interrelated concepts that together provide a framework for this discussion.
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000
Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Names Dr. Debra Mason as Coordinator of the City’s Community Public Safety Initiative (CPSI)
The City’s multifaceted crime reduction effort is modeled on a 2022 report from the Community Based Public Safety (CBPS) Collective, which will remain under contract to the City for 2023 to assist with the efforts. Dr. Debra Mason. Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo today announced...
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details.
'Miracle' Uber ride in South Jersey leads to driver donating kidney to passenger
Bill Sumiel says he was on the way to a dialysis center when his Uber driver offered the gift of life: "He says, 'If you'll take my name and number, I'll give a kidney to you."
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE
DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
Philly Man Charged With South Jersey Bank Robbing Spree
A Philadelphia man is accused of spending the summer sticking up Camden County banks, authorities say. George Drake, 28, was already in custody in Chester County, Pennsylvania, but now awaits extradition to New Jersey on multiple robbery charges, said Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay in a sta…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE
DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Guns Down rally in Wilmington
Grieving relatives of gun violence victims, local clergy and local residents gathered Tuesday in Wilmington at 24th and Jessup Streets to call upon each other to lay down weapons, go door-to-door and to hold each other accountable - as well as service providers, law enforcement, and elected officials. Wilmington City...
