ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Cape girls’ basketball runs past the Bucs 75-20

The Cape girls’ basketball team moved to 7-2 on the season with a 75-20 blowout of Milford Jan. 5 at home. Four Vikings scored in double figures as the home squad ran out to a 32-4 first-quarter lead and never let up, stretching the advantage to 52-12 at halftime. The freely substituting Vikings outscored Milford 23-8 in the second half, shutting out the Bucs in the fourth quarter to garner the running-clock victory.
MILFORD, DE
YAHOO!

Why the Wilmington police need a new game, new playbook and a new scorecard | Opinion

A recent Wilmington City News release highlighted some of the successful reforms taking place at the city police department. As a former officer, and someone who now studies and writes about reform in American policing, I thought I might weigh in on these claims. In order to be brief but still helpful, I first need to describe three interrelated concepts that together provide a framework for this discussion.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000

Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE

DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
HARRINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Guns Down rally in Wilmington

Grieving relatives of gun violence victims, local clergy and local residents gathered Tuesday in Wilmington at 24th and Jessup Streets to call upon each other to lay down weapons, go door-to-door and to hold each other accountable - as well as service providers, law enforcement, and elected officials. Wilmington City...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy