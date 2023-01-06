NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR/CNN) - Abby Zwerner, a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student Friday, is in stable condition, authorities said. A grandparent who was inside the school said she offered aid to the wounded teacher. That grandparent later attended a rally to curb gun violence. “She said, ‘I’m...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO