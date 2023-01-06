ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in as Arkansas governor Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the state and portraying herself as part of a new generation of leaders. Sanders took the oath of office as...
ARKANSAS STATE
edglentoday.com

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy