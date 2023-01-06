Read full article on original website
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in as Arkansas governor Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the state and portraying herself as part of a new generation of leaders. Sanders took the oath of office as...
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
DNR Director Colleen Callahan announces departure Callahan First Woman To Lead IDNR Steps Down
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her post on Jan. 16 after nearly four years leading the state agency charged with managing, conserving and protecting Illinois’ natural and cultural resources. Callahan has served as director since March 1, 2019,...
