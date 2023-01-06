ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trade candidates who could benefit in a new situation

By Yossi Gozlan, Follow @YossiGozlan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wr9Ge_0k6A5tOz00

We are a month away from this year’s trade deadline and candidates to be moved are starting to emerge. There are several players who are having down years compared to previous seasons and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery. Some of these players are miscast in new situations while others have seen their roles reduced by big changes to their team’s roster. While some of these players haven’t been explicitly reported to be trade candidates, their respective teams are probably willing to listen to offers for them.

Here are some players who could benefit from being traded to a new team…

John Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJY7h_0k6A5tOz00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022/23 stats: 13.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 50.2 FG%, 23.7 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $23,500,000

John Collins remains one of the NBA’s biggest names who has been reported to be available for trade. He is having a down year but has also seen his usage drop significantly. He’s been available for trade since last offseason and has been linked to several teams like the Wizards and Jazz. He is owed an additional $78.5 million beyond this season, which seems like a lot with his current production but makes him an interesting buy-low candidate if he can get back to his previous form.

Caris LeVert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tpuv8_0k6A5tOz00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 12.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 40.1 FG%, 35.7 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296

Caris LeVert has seen his role with the Cavaliers slowly get reduced since the start of the season. Cleveland originally traded for him to help make a push for the playoffs last season but the arrival of Donovan Mitchell changed his outlook with the team. Right now he is needed with Cavs’ many injuries but the returns of Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade could make him superfluous. He has an $18.8 million expiring contract which shouldn’t be difficult for interested teams in need of scoring and secondary playmaking to acquire.

Eric Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKPb6_0k6A5tOz00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.9 3pg, 41.7 FG%, 36.0 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $19,568,360

Eric Gordon remains on the trade market for a third consecutive season as the Rockets remain adamant about acquiring an elusive first-round pick for him. That may be even less of a possibility than before as the 15-year veteran is slowly starting to show more signs of decline. He could be reinvigorated by a trade to a contending playoff team. He has a $19.6 million cap hit for this season and his $20.9 million salary for next season is completely non-guaranteed, effectively making him an expiring contract this year.

Patrick Beverley

2022/23 stats: 6.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 38.8 FG%, 32.7 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $13,000,000

Patrick Beverley has struggled with the Lakers seeing decreases in his efficiency and general counting stats. Los Angeles acquired him in hopes of making a playoff push but that possibility seems to be fading each day. His name has already been mentioned in trade rumors where the Lakers get an upgrade but it’s possible they end up selling him for assets. If their season continues to spiral, it would make sense for them to trade him to a competitive team for draft compensation.

Mo Bamba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqUzD_0k6A5tOz00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 50.3 FG%, 38.2 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $10,300,000

Mo Bamba was a player teams were hoping they could get last offseason after the Magic declined to tender him a qualifying offer. He surprisingly re-signed with them for two years, $20.6 million with a non-guaranteed $10.3 million salary for 2023-24. Orlando did this after coming to the conclusion that bringing him back as well as Gary Harris and Bol Bol was a better option than anyone they could’ve pursued with cap space. Bamba continues to play well but it’s possible he could thrive elsewhere. The Magic will likely listen to offers for him considering how deep their big man rotation is.

Josh Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRZpo_0k6A5tOz00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 10.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 35.4 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $12,196,094

The Spurs acquired Josh Richardson last season primarily as salary filler with a draft pick from the Celtics. He’d been a good role player and solid veteran presence for the Spurs but isn’t a priority in their youth movement. The seven-year wing has been a bit of a journeyman the past few years and is still looking for a more permanent home. He has a $12.2 million expiring salary which shouldn’t be hard to move. He’s too good to become a buyout candidate so any interested team will have to make a real offer for him.

Devonte Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDFhN_0k6A5tOz00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 3pg, 35.2 FG%, 33.8 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $11,550,000

The Pelicans acquired Devonte Graham to be part of their guard rotation but he has been overshadowed by the acquisition of CJ McCollum and the emergence of Jose Alvarado. He is still getting 15 minutes per night but he could be better served by a team that needs a scoring guard off the bench. He may be the least moveable player on this list due to the $12.1 million he’s owed next year and his $2.85 million partial guarantee for 2024-25. New Orleans could look to offload him soon to alleviate their upcoming luxury tax bill for next season.

You can follow Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday

The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Trevor Story Announcement

The Boston Red Sox could be in the market for a shortstop after the latest Trevor Story news. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the two-time All-Star is expected miss around 4-6 months after undergoing UCL surgery in his throwing elbow as an alternative to Tommy John. This comes after the BoSox ...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy