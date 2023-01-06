ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans insured with BCBSTX could lose in-network access to Ascension hospitals

Thousands of Texans insured with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas could lose in-network access to Ascension hospitals. Contract negotiations are underway between the insurance provider and the hospital system. The current agreement between Blue Cross (BCBSTX) and Ascension is set to expire on January 31st. Ascension says they...
TEXAS STATE
Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TX lawmakers next budget will have $188.2B available after record-breaking revenue growth

NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
TEXAS STATE
Three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ+ community filed in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - It is the first day of a new legislative session up in Austin, and Texas lawmakers are making their priorities clear. Nearly three dozen bills have been filed relating to issues surrounding the state's LGBTQIA+ population, which is the second largest in the country. Two of the...
TEXAS STATE
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
TEXAS STATE

