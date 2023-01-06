Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK CLOSES WAY UP
WWE's stock closed today at $84.27. It was up 16.98% from yesterday's close, which was $72.04. So, the return of Vince McMahon and the tease of the company being sold led to a huge surge in interest that maintained over the course of the day, even after trading was halted for a period of time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE WORKING WITH A HEAVY HITTER TO SELL THE COMPANY
In an article looking at potential buyers for WWE, CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired financial behemoth JP Morgan to advise the company on a potential sale. They targeted mid-2023 as the time that the deal will either happen or not. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
bodyslam.net
WWE Employees Worried About Cuts Now That Vince McMahon Is Back
Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board Of Directors and with that return, many have been worried about what is next now that McMahon has regained power within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the company’s current situation. After he remarked that WWE plans to sell before entering into new television rights talks, he explained that many are nervous within the company now, because Vince McMahon reputation of mass firings could continue.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
PWMania
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN RELEASES OMEGA MERCH
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a JungleHook and a Darby Allin "Face of TNT" T-shirt. There are also multiple new art prints of Memorable Moments from 2022 and a new Bryan Danielson sticker. Tony Khan was on the field last night after his Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC South and go on to next week's NFL playoffs.
Markets Insider
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest latest Fed comments on rate outlook
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly see rates topping 5% to rein in inflation.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Make Early Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions
The 2023 Royal Rumble could prove to be one of the most momentous WWE events in years. Between it being Paul Levesque's first opportunity to book a Rumble, Vince McMahon's sudden return to the company and the massive rumors surrounding WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the Rumble could be what sets the stage for the company's biggest event in years. WWE's official Twitter account asked fans on Sunday to make their early predictions from this year's Rumble, which ranged from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to Cody Rhodes winning outright to McMahon playing some sort of role in the show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!. PWInsider.com | Latest News | PWInsiderElite.com | Our Other Sites | Contact Us | Privacy Policy. Third Party Advertising: We use...
5 Investment Risks That Often Lose Money — and Investing Alternatives for Each
It's only human nature for investors to want to earn as much money as they can in the shortest possible time. However, this desire for rapid, high returns runs often encourages investors to take...
Work Out While Binge Watching TV? Verizon Has a Plan For That
Verizon, positioning itself as a “neutral” player in the content and streaming landscape, is continuing to expand its subscription hub, +play, through new partnership deals with Peloton and Starz. On Monday, the telecom giant said Verizon customers who are new to Peloton can receive a four-month free trial of the Peloton app through +play through the end of the month. Last week, ahead of the premiere of BMF, the company also added Starz as the latest streaming service available on the platform.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Outlander': First Look at Season 7 as Starz Sets Summer 2023 PremiereLionsgate Film, Distribution Chiefs Talk...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Change To Board Of Directors List After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and the pro wrestling world was never the same after that. After several months, Vince McMahon finally came back to WWE because he is the majority shareholder. Now it seems WWE has officially acknowledged McMahon’s return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
Every WWE & AEW Dave Meltzer Star Rating Of 2023
We’re keeping track of every star rating for WWE and AEW matches awarded by respected wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer throughout 2023. The matches are listed in chronological order of when they occurred (airdate), but at the bottom of the page you will find rankings from highest to lowest rated.
WrestleMania 39 breaks WWE’s all-time WrestleMania gate record
It can be difficult to sell out a 100,000 seat stadium on back-to-back nights but WWE seems well on its way to accomplishing that feat with plenty of time to spare. WWE announced that this year’s WrestleMania in Los Angeles has already broken the all-time WrestleMania gate record, even though the show is nearly three Read more... The post WrestleMania 39 breaks WWE’s all-time WrestleMania gate record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0