Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 2 Event
The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) BOLA 2023 – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette on Mercedes Moné’s “No Emotion” NJPW Debut Promo, Awkward Attack on KAIRI, Transition from WWE
The former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week by turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, the former Kairi Sane. Moné vs. KAIRI for the title will now take place at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 in San Jose, CA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Multiple Title Matches and More For Both Nights Of New Beginning In Sapporo
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the card for both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo event, which takes place on February 4th & February 5th. Check out who will be in action below. February sees the snow pile up in Sapporo, but the action...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Jay White Leaving NJPW Soon, Interest from WWE and AEW
“Switchblade” Jay White is reportedly leaving NJPW. After much speculation, a new report from Fightful Select notes that White’s NJPW contract is expiring relatively soon, and he is expected to leave the company. It’s believed that WWE and AEW are interested in signing White, and word is that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Details Why There’s Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans. “To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opponents For Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin At Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Revealed
Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin have received their opponents for their match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan favorite wrestlers. There is also going to be an appearance from The Great Kabuki. Keiji Muto...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dates Announced For 2023 New Japan Cup and 51st Anniversary Show
NJPW has announced the dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour. It will be kicking off on March 5th of this year. The tournament is running through March 21st. Here is the schedule:. March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall. March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima. March 10 (Fri.)...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Battle In The Valley Tickets Surge After Mercedes Mone Announcement
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI taking place at the show. The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut where she...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals Impeccable Strategy He Would Use To Defeat Bryan Danielson In A Match
Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it. The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New MLW Champions Crowned At Blood & Thunder Event
Samoan Swat Team are now champions. Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. At the tapings, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman’s reign as MLW World Tag Team Champions came to an end.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added several events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. As previously noted, Tony Khan announced last month that weekly ROH TV would be streaming on the platform. However, it’s still unclear when the show will premiere or where it will be taped.
Comments / 0