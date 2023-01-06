Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals Game
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all Ages
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
NFL Draft Profile: Dominic Quewon, EDGE, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Southern Mississippi EDGE Dominic Quewon
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
2022 in Review: Spectacular Kansas Jayhawk Football Moments
Before we move on from the athletic year that was 2022, we take a look back and reflect on the best moments of the year. Up next: Kansas Football
For the 1st time this season, DeMar DeRozan won’t play for the Bulls
WASHINGTON D.C – For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls won’t have DeMar DeRozan in their lineup. Due to a right quad strain, the guard will sit out the team’s game with the Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. This came after DeRozan had the injury pop up in Monday’s […]
