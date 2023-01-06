“Our success did not happen by accident. What we’re doing is working. Plain and simple, the people of Idaho have given us a mandate: to stay on course, put IDAHO FIRST, continue down this path of prosperity, and keep investing in education,” Governor Little said. “To the people of Idaho, we are listening, and we will continue to deliver. We are not backing down on education – we are doubling down on education. My budget and policy recommendations deliver on the mandate given to us by the people of Idaho.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO