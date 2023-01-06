Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic laments Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open withdrawal despite scoring easy draw
Novak Djokovic says world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Australian Open is 'not good for tennis', though the Serb's chances at a record-extending tenth title are now much higher.
Former champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organizers of the season’s first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 announced on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport’s brightest stars. The Japanese former world number one’s name was on the entry list for the Australian Open but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major. “Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted. “Dayana Yastremska moves...
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
Nadal confirmed as no. 1 seed for 2023 Australian Open after Alcaraz withdrawal
Rafael Nadal is no stranger to being the top seed at a Grand Slam tournament, and he will once again hold that distinction at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked second in the world, was elevated to the top spot in the draw after world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal due to an injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has had a tricky start to the 2023 season, representing his country at the inaugural United Cup and losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 08-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
Novak Djokovic saves championship point to beat Korda to Adelaide title
Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Australian Open return by saving a championship point en route to clinching the Adelaide International title with a thrilling victory over the American Sebastian Korda. The Serb looked in danger of slipping to a surprise defeat before triumphing 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in...
Naomi Osaka out of Australian Open, replaced by Dayana Yastremska
Naomi Osaka, a two-time winner of the Australian Open, has withdrawn from the tournament and will be replaced by Dayana Yastremska in the main draw.
Medvedev Ready For Another Shot At Djokovic, Nadal At Australian Open
Despite losing records against the all-time Slam leaders, two-time Melbourne finalist is ready to take the next step at year’s first major. Despite enduring a fourth consecutive defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 semi-finals, Daniil Medvedev remains confident that he can turn the tables on the Serbian if he gets a shot at revenge at this month’s Australian Open. And that’s despite Saturday’s 6-3, 6-4 loss being the most lopsided of their four most recent battles.
Venus Williams Withdraws From Australian Open Due to Injury
The tennis legend was bidding to play in the year's first major for the 22nd time.
ATP Draw 2023 Adelaide International 2 including Rublev, Carreno-Busta, Kokkinakis, Paul and Draper
The draw has been released for ATP Adelaide International 2 between 9-14 January, 2023 and will act as one of the final warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Featuring Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno-Busta, Karen Khachanov, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jack Draper among others, it is an ATP 250 tournament. This tournament...
Linda Noskova upsets Ons Jabeur, will face Aryna Sabalenka for title
Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur.
WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16
American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
Australian Open chief defends tournament’s January date
MELBOURNE, Australia — Tournament director Craig Tiley has described as “ridiculous” and “bizarre” calls for the timing of the Australian Open to be changed to allow players a longer off-season. Tiley was responding to an Australian media report which suggested the first Grand Slam of...
Tennis-'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year's first Grand Slam.
Rafael Nadal signs up for Dubai Tennis Championships
Rafael Nadal will be making a return to the Dubai Tennis Championships later this year as signs up for the event. After being absent from the tournament for a whole 15 years, Rafael Nadal will play tennis there once more. Although Nadal is familiar with Gulf tennis, he has played in Doha more frequently than in Dubai. Later this year, he will change that.
Adelaide International 1: Jabeur loses in semi-final
Czech Linda Noskova reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday night. Noskova, ranked No 102, will play Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, next. The 18-year-old Czech won against Russian...
