Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua chooses Florida over Nebraska
An interior blocker with Power Five starting experience who had Nebraska among his final three schools is heading to Florida out of the transfer portal. Former Baylor lineman Micah Mazzccua announced Tuesday he is committing to the Gators. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder also visited Nebraska and Auburn in the last week.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors
LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Virginia receiver transfer Billy Kemp. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-9, 172-pounder:. Kemp brings tons of production at the Power Five level. Over five seasons at UVA, Kemp caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, if you notice the yards per catch seems pretty low, well, that's how the Cavaliers used Kemp - as an early-down, run-after-catch artist who could make a first tackler miss. This is a valuable player for NU to have in its offense, especially considering it has a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in Marcus Washington and a decent No. 2 in Alante Brown. Kemp can work in the slot and challenge nickels and 'backers. Think JD Spielman.
Kearney Hub
Illinois smothers Nebraska in foul-heavy game
Bodies crashed and airballs flew to a chirpy symphony of officials’ whistles and fan jeers. You could call Tuesday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena college basketball, wrestling or a ref show. Any which way, Illinois fiercely took down Nebraska with a little speed and a lot of defense from...
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for
For having Kevin White’s back. White was covering the Metro Conference high school track meet years ago at Burke Stadium for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. Officials asked him to leave the press box because he was covering two Council Bluffs schools. Thanks, Max. For representing Bob Nielsen. Nielsen was...
Kearney Hub
A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize
It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
Kearney Hub
Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35
OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which...
Kearney Hub
Millard South races past Olathe North 70-34
KEARNEY – Millard South did exactly what it came to do. The Patriots dominated their gameplan from the opening tip, defeating Olathe North of Kansas 70-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. In the opening quarter, stingy good defense helped Millard South go up 25-9 after one.
Kearney Hub
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain a home equity loan to help paying legal and living expenses.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants, hopes reforms reduce confusion
LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
Kearney Hub
Fremont man, 19, shot to death in Council Bluffs
The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide. Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont was found dead in a downtown Bluffs apartment building at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the Council Bluffs Police Department reported. Officers were sent to 209 S. 4th St. to investigate a report of gunshots and found Dobberstein inside.
Kearney Hub
Looking for a set of grandstands? I-80 Speedway to sell contents at auction
Those in the market for a towering grandstand, a Musco lighting system or a fully-operational concession stand are in luck. Starting Monday, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is auctioning off all its contents. The dirt track ran its last races in October after nearly three decades in operation. Everything must go,...
Comments / 0