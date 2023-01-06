Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua chooses Florida over Nebraska
An interior blocker with Power Five starting experience who had Nebraska among his final three schools is heading to Florida out of the transfer portal. Former Baylor lineman Micah Mazzccua announced Tuesday he is committing to the Gators. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder also visited Nebraska and Auburn in the last week.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors
LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Virginia receiver transfer Billy Kemp. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-9, 172-pounder:. Kemp brings tons of production at the Power Five level. Over five seasons at UVA, Kemp caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, if you notice the yards per catch seems pretty low, well, that's how the Cavaliers used Kemp - as an early-down, run-after-catch artist who could make a first tackler miss. This is a valuable player for NU to have in its offense, especially considering it has a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in Marcus Washington and a decent No. 2 in Alante Brown. Kemp can work in the slot and challenge nickels and 'backers. Think JD Spielman.
North Platte Telegraph
Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games
Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game. Those lines led Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to release a statement addressing the issue on Dec. 30. He said that NU would work with the arena to address the lines that frustrated fans who missed large parts of the game while waiting for something to eat or drink.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers look to build off home momentum and "be tough" against Illinois
Fred Hoiberg’s group has won three of its last four games, including a pair of wins over Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. Nebraska sits at 9-7 on the season and the Huskers are .500 in conference play at 2-2. They’re playing with some momentum and enter Tuesday night’s game riding the high of an overtime win in Minneapolis on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35
OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which...
North Platte Telegraph
Boys basketball ratings, 1/9
Two city teams entering the Class A picture highlight Chris Basnett's latest look at the high school boys basketball scene. Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X. Comments: The top three stay the same with only some slight shuffling behind. The seven Lincoln schools...
North Platte Telegraph
Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the now-razed City Hall.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain a home equity loan to help paying legal and living expenses.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants, hopes reforms reduce confusion
LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, eight, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $90,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover
OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west...
Comments / 0