Nebraska received a commit from Virginia receiver transfer Billy Kemp. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-9, 172-pounder:. Kemp brings tons of production at the Power Five level. Over five seasons at UVA, Kemp caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, if you notice the yards per catch seems pretty low, well, that's how the Cavaliers used Kemp - as an early-down, run-after-catch artist who could make a first tackler miss. This is a valuable player for NU to have in its offense, especially considering it has a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in Marcus Washington and a decent No. 2 in Alante Brown. Kemp can work in the slot and challenge nickels and 'backers. Think JD Spielman.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO