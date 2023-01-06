Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage as the lashing rain eases. Forecasts call for thunderstorms Wednesday in the north and then another powerful weather front later this week. Crews are working to reopen major highways that were closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home Tuesday. Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remain under evacuation orders, including some 4,000 residents of Planada in the San Joaquin Valley, where neighborhoods were under water. Governor Gavin Newsom says at least 17 people have died in the series of storms that began late last week.
abc17news.com
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is back in Salt Lake City this week after a four-year run in Denver. But missing at the massive expo are industry giants boycotting the show over Utah’s stance on public land issues. Companies including Patagonia, REI, and The North Face are boycotting the show based on the same concerns that forced the show to leave Utah in 2018 after decades in the state: That Utah doesn’t deserve to reap the economic benefits from the show because of Republican politicians’ opposition to conservation efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.
abc17news.com
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
abc17news.com
Taxes, abortion on agenda as Virginia lawmakers back at work
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taxes, abortion and energy policy are among the major issues before the Virginia General Assembly when it begins its annual legislative session Wednesday. But expectations on how much can be accomplished are modest. This year, every seat in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates and the Democratic-held Senate will be on the ballot. Lawmakers will work this session on revising the two-year-budget they approved last year. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed another $1 billion in tax cuts — beyond the $4 billion in tax relief he already signed into law. Youngkin also will make his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday.
abc17news.com
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to woman who got HPV in car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico is off the hook for now from paying $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a car insured by the company. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously to overturn a lower court’s ruling that favored paying the woman. Instead, the state Supreme Court judges said Geico should have had a chance to weigh in sooner and sent the case back to the lower court. A woman identified in court records as M.O. alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.
abc17news.com
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in...
abc17news.com
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
abc17news.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor, and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. The 40-year-old Republican portrayed herself as part of a new generation of leaders for her home state. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump. She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
