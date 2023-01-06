Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Returns Home for Pair of SBC Games; Promotions Announced for Games
TROY, Ala. – Winners of three straight games, Troy women's basketball returns to Trojan Arena on Thursday and Saturday for a pair of Sun Belt Conference games against ULM and Louisiana. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Thursday's contest will be Thirsty...
Troy Ranked in Final AP & Coaches Polls for First Time in Program History
TROY, Ala. – Coming off Sun Belt and Cure Bowl championships, Troy is ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time in program history as both polls were announced Tuesday following the CFP National Championship Game on Monday. Owner of...
Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns tonight with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network.
Troy’s M. LaHart Collection Now Available for Purchase
TROY, Ala. – Troy's vast marketplace of licensed goods expanded Monday with Troy's launch of its M. LaHart Collection, which is available online by visiting TroyTrojans.com/mlahart. Fans now have access to Troy branded men's and women's watches, cufflinks, men's and women's jewelry, glassware, cutting boards, lamps, clocks, graduation gifts and more.
