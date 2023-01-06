SAN ANTONIO – Coming off a 1-1 week in C-USA play, UTSA looks to earn its second conference win of the season when it travels to El Paso to face off with the UTEP Miners this Wednesday, Jan. 11. This Wednesday's game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. (CT), will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on Ticket 760 AM.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO