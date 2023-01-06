ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA

UTSA returns home to host UTEP

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team returns home to host UTEP on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at the Convocation Center. Promotions for the game include Healthcare Appreciation Night with UT Health San Antonio and a halftime performance by the John Jay High School dance team.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA travels to face UTEP in Wednesday C-USA showdown

SAN ANTONIO – Coming off a 1-1 week in C-USA play, UTSA looks to earn its second conference win of the season when it travels to El Paso to face off with the UTEP Miners this Wednesday, Jan. 11. This Wednesday's game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. (CT), will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on Ticket 760 AM.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

