KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
Former SDSU football players reunited on KELO fan bus
Many South Dakota State University football fans are back home following an exciting national championship win in Frisco, Texas.
sdpb.org
Jackrabbits win over NDSU goes beyond hoisting the national title
When South Dakota State University won the FCS National Championship on Sunday in Frisco, it became more than just winning the FCS’s highest honor. It was validation for the years and years of hard work, but most importantly, it proved that the Jackrabbits can truly be the best, and not just on paper.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
KFYR-TV
Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas. The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Boys Class AA 1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1 2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3 […]
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
dakotanewsnow.com
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a motorist almost hit an officer and fire truck while first responders were on the scene of a rollover accident on I-29. The driver lost control on the icy roads of I-29 and rolled into the ditch. The accident took place approximately five miles north of the Castlewood exit around 7:30 am.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
