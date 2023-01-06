Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/9/23: Chris Curtis, Deacon Ceaser, Michael Apley
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Manhattan Parks & Recreation’s Chris Curtis, Recreation Superintendent and Deacon Ceaser, Recreation Supervisor. K-State College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dr. Michael Apley, professor, production medicine/clinical pharmacology discusses antibiotic use monitoring and stewardship in agriculture.
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/10/23: Riley County Commissioner John Ford, PIO Vivienne Uccello
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus, we sat down with Riley County Commissioner John Ford and Public Information Officer Vivienne Uccello looked back on events that made headlines in Riley County in 2022. In segment 1, we discussed how the year began with a COVID surge and ended with...
1350kman.com
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 1/10/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 9, 2023, around 8:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kezia Shibler, 26, of Riley had been driving south on Seth Child Rd. when a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Alorrah Wileman, 19, of Manhattan pulled onto Seth Child Rd. from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then sped up, passed Wileman, switched lanes to get in front of her, then hit her brakes causing Wileman to hit Shibler in the rear. Wileman was arrested for aggravated battery, issued a total bond of $5,000, and is no longer confined at the time of this report. No major injuries were reported.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
1350kman.com
FlyMHK has second best year on record in 2022, Keazer looking to pursue hangar development
In their first meeting of the year, Manhattan Airport Advisory Board members looked back at 2022 – which Airport Director Brandon Keazer says was marked by a return to consistency. The Regional Airport saw a return to 5 daily flights at the beginning of the year, and Keazer says...
WIBW
Riley County Police continue search for missing runaway teen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials continue to search for a runaway teen who was reported missing more than a week prior. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials continue to search for missing runaway Joshua, 15. He was last seen on Dec. 30 as he left his home in the northeast part of Manhattan. An attempt to locate was issued on Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
1350kman.com
Game Preview: #11 K-State Returns Home to Face OSU Tuesday Night
ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Single Game: $10, $15, $25 (limited quantities) COACHES. K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 14-1/1st Year. Career Record: 16-1/1st Year+. vs. Oklahoma State: 0-0 [0-0 at K-State]
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
WATCH: Jerome Tang responds as rumors fly around Texas job opening
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s tenure at Kansas State is off to a blazing hot start. The Wildcats are 14-1, their best start to a season in over 60 years, and 3-0 to start Big 12 play. Naturally, other schools might want him. This topic was brought to the forefront of many K-State fans when […]
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
WIBW
Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
WIBW
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
