MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 9, 2023, around 8:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kezia Shibler, 26, of Riley had been driving south on Seth Child Rd. when a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Alorrah Wileman, 19, of Manhattan pulled onto Seth Child Rd. from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then sped up, passed Wileman, switched lanes to get in front of her, then hit her brakes causing Wileman to hit Shibler in the rear. Wileman was arrested for aggravated battery, issued a total bond of $5,000, and is no longer confined at the time of this report. No major injuries were reported.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO