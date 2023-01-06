Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Jan. 6 high school girls basketball roundup: Gar-Field girls snap 58-game losing streak
GAR-FIELD 30, FOREST PARK 27: The Red Wolves won their first game Friday since the 2018-19 season. Andrea Countiss led Gar-Field (1-2, 1-11) with 12 points. She took a key charge with under a minute left in the game to seal the Cardinal District victory. Coming into Friday, the Red...
PennLive.com
Millersburg boys basketball defeats Line Mountain, 65-51
Isiah Dyer scored 17 points and Nick Lepone added 16 as the Millersburg boys basketball team defeated Line Mountain, 65-51. Aiden Tressler was the game-high scorer for Line Mountain with 21 points. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has never been more important. We need your support. Not a...
Boys basketball: 4 reach double digits for LCC in win against Perry
Lima Central Catholic led the entire second half and most of the first half on its way to a 71-52 boys basketball win at Perry on Saturday afternoon. The Thunderbirds (4-4) put four scorers in double figures and a fifth player was just a point short of joining them. Carson...
Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Jan. 8, 2023
It was a bit of a rough start to the new year for the Charleroi girls basketball team. Three days in, the Cougars had a three-game winning streak snapped as they lost to Waynesburg Central, 65-55. This despite the scoring of junior McKenna DeUnger, who had more than half of...
Penns Valley girls basketball first-year, senior duo power team over Philipsburg-Osceola
Senior Ann-Marie McMurtrie and first-year Ellie Dinges combined for nearly half of their team’s points on Friday night.
