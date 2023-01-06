ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In MN-“Our Meat Is So Good It Delivers Itself” ( Insane Video )

Ok, so the title of this story should have you intrigued just a tad... ...I know it grabbed my attention right away. Now, this is surely not the first time that an animal has jumped through a glass window, we have seen videos of it before, however, I am going to make a guess and say that ..(A) that this deer, cruising around Moorhead, Minnesota last Saturday morning, had no intentions on jumping through a glass window INTO a butcher shop and (B) After gaining his or her senses, it probably was a horrific site looking around and seeing what was behind the shop's display counters.
MOORHEAD, MN
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy