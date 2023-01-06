Read full article on original website
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
In MN-“Our Meat Is So Good It Delivers Itself” ( Insane Video )
Ok, so the title of this story should have you intrigued just a tad... ...I know it grabbed my attention right away. Now, this is surely not the first time that an animal has jumped through a glass window, we have seen videos of it before, however, I am going to make a guess and say that ..(A) that this deer, cruising around Moorhead, Minnesota last Saturday morning, had no intentions on jumping through a glass window INTO a butcher shop and (B) After gaining his or her senses, it probably was a horrific site looking around and seeing what was behind the shop's display counters.
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
