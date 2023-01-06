Ok, so the title of this story should have you intrigued just a tad... ...I know it grabbed my attention right away. Now, this is surely not the first time that an animal has jumped through a glass window, we have seen videos of it before, however, I am going to make a guess and say that ..(A) that this deer, cruising around Moorhead, Minnesota last Saturday morning, had no intentions on jumping through a glass window INTO a butcher shop and (B) After gaining his or her senses, it probably was a horrific site looking around and seeing what was behind the shop's display counters.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO