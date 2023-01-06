Read full article on original website
Guaranteed Lifetime income
(WJHL) Mark Mears and Litsy Mears from Mears and Associates tell us about guaranteed lifetime income and some of the options available. For more information visit their office in Kingsport or the Mark Mears website.
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
KINGSPORT — Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities,” according to NSCC’s website. The occupation is expected to see higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Broadband grant could be awarded to Johnson County with the help of county residents
In an effort to ensure the best internet coverage, area residents are called upon to challenge the current broadband map now available to view on the broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home website. According to officials, the opportunity to improve service also includes cellular coverage. When residents view the map surrounding their home location, it...
Johnson County plans to be debt-free by 2028
Johnson County is planning to be debt-free by 2028. Currently, the county has six annual payments left, with the final payment due June 2028 on the current bond, which services the money borrowed from 3 previous projects; the construction of the solid waste industrial park; the school bond, which includes: the construction of Roan Creek Elementary, and the expansion at Laurel and Doe Elementary schools, plus the renovation of the existing buildings in the mid-’90s.
Holding landlords accountable, legal tips for renters
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I’m trapped in a lease and my landlord isn’t keeping up their […]
Washington County Schools focus on culture, professional development to avoid teacher shortage
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers. While school districts around the country are struggling with a massive teacher shortage, Washington County Schools shared that they currently have a teacher retention rate of over 90%. Superintendent Jerry Boyd shared some of the district’s key strategies that go into making it a place where teachers want to stay and work.
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
Tennessee residents participate in nationwide First Day Hikes
Many may have celebrated New Year’s Eve with parties last weekend, but some folks kicked off the New Year with a hike. And unlike the snow and single-digit temperatures on Christmas weekend, last weekend’s weather was almost balmy in comparison–upper 50s and partly cloudy, just perfect for hiking.
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"
Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is bringing more real-life updates to the planetarium shows this month with the addition of “Forward! To the Moon." 'To the Moon' provides an overview of NASA's 21st-century Artemis program as the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters narrates the program.
Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions
Five months after a Tennessee abortion provider moved its clinic across state lines, its Virginia landlords have filed suit saying they want the clinic out. The lawsuit, filed last month in Bristol, Virginia Circuit Court by commercial property owners Chadwick and Claud King, accuses the operators of the Bristol Women’s Health Center of fraud and […] The post Suit by landlord targets Bristol Women’s Health Center over abortions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Spending money outside of the county during the holiday season
The holidays were alive and bustling, and people were running to and fro to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and family. According to Nerd Wallet, “an average of $823 per American household is spent on gifts”, few of which are spent in the county given. the...
TVA’s big mistake and a good program
Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
Annual Christmas Bird Count nets lower total than usual
The 80th consecutive Elizabethton Christmas Bird Count was held Saturday, Dec. 17. A total of 24 observers, myself included, in eight parties assisted by two feeder watchers participated. The weather was less than ideal, with strong winds in parts of the coverage area. Participants tallied 61 species, which longtime count...
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer in cross-country killings
"You're literally sitting there reading some of the most disturbing and just disgusting stuff a human being can say -- a cop," Farrell said. "But also, this is a grown man, talking to a child." The full scope of the messages is highly inappropriate, such as discussions of fecal matter in a sexual nature, self-harm and derogatory language.
