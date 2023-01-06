Astoria seeking applications for community organization funding

Local establishments that will help you improve your gut microbiome and jumpstart your fitness goals. The parties were festive, the Christmas cookies were a comforting reminder of home, and the holiday cocktails were unmatched. It has been a time filled with laughs and memories and we are all looking forward to what is to come in the new year. When creating your long-term goals for the year of 2023, I ask you to consider following your gut, or more specifically your gut microbiome. Cultivating a healthy environment for your gut microbiome to thrive in is an essential component of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A healthy diet and a consistent exercise routine are of the utmost importance when it comes to your gut health. Keep reading for local spots where you can foster your flora in the new year.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO