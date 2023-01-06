ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Astoria seeking applications for community organization funding

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

Astoria is accepting applications from social services organizations for funding.

The city will earmark up to $100,310 in the fiscal year beginning in July to help organizations that need immediate assistance.

The Daily Astorian

