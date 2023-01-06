Read full article on original website
Oregon men’s basketball guard Keeshawn Barthelemy practices, could return from left foot injury against Arizona State
The Oregon Ducks are almost fully healthy. Finally. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who has been out since Nov. 20 with a left foot injury, returned to practice this week and could play Thursday (6 p.m., FS1) when they Ducks host the Arizona State Wildcats. “He practiced (Tuesday and) today,” Oregon coach...
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick to enter transfer portal
The longest-tenured Oregon Ducks player is transferring. Tight end Cam McCormick, who had 10 catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns this season in his first full year without injury since 2017, announced he’s entering the transfer portal. McCormick will be entering his eighth season of college football with two years of eligibility remaining.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks improved dramatically on offense, regressed on defense, special teams in 2022
Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.
Oregon Ducks in top 15 of early 2023 college football rankings
The Oregon Ducks are in the top 15 of the early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season. The Ducks, who finished the 2022 season ranked 15th in the AP and 16th in the coaches polls, are ranked No. 9 by ESPN, No. 10 by Action Network and 247Sports, No. 11 by CBSSports.com and the Sporting News, No. 13 by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, and No. 15 by FOX Sports.
Oregon Ducks finish 2022 season No. 15 in AP poll
The Oregon Ducks remained ranked among the top 15 in the final AP poll but dropped in the final coaches poll of the 2022 season. The Ducks (10-3) finished No. 15 with 758 points in the final AP poll and No. 16 with 708 points in the final coaches poll. They defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, which helped UO gain points in the AP poll since ending the regular season No. 15 with 701 points but fell from No. 14 with 661 points in the coaches poll.
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Casey Rogers returning in 2023
The Oregon Ducks defensive line will have a third senior back in 2023. Defensive tackle Casey Rogers announced he is returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. “I’ll never forget my first game at Autzen Stadium,” Rogers said in a video announcement. “The noise, the smell, the feeling of pure excitement. Nothing in my life has ever compared to that. This year has been the best year of my life for many reasons; my coaches, my teammates, the Oregon fans and that’s why I can’t leave. I’m coming back.”
Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are adding a second linebacker via the transfer portal. Former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle committed to transfer to the Ducks on Sunday. Soelle, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, recorded 30 tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup for the Sun Devils last season.
Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Former Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. James is one of 22 members — 18 former first-team All-Americans and four coaches — who will join the Class of 2023, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. The class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF annual awards dinner on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten hurts right foot in loss to Arizona
Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten twice left Sunday’s loss at Arizona with foot injuries and did not return from the second. It was not immediately clear the severity of the freshman’s injury, though VanSlooten did not have a significant limp when she walked out of the Oregon locker room with the team’s athletic trainer following the 79-71 loss.
Oregon State Beavers No. 17 in final 2022 AP poll, highest finish since 2000
The Oregon State Beavers achieved their highest final season ranking in 22 years, finishing No. 17 in the season-ending Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday night. The Beavers, who won 10 games for only the third time in school history, did not improve its position from the last...
Boys basketball: Pat Strickland looks to return the Jefferson Democrats to prominence in second stint as head coach
Jefferson Democrats’ coach Pat Strickland has returned to the sideline with the goal of restoring the program to its former greatness. Strickland decided to return after a year away to coach the team following a disastrous 2-21 record under former coach Thomas Gardner last season. The 21 losses during the 2021-22 season were one loss less than the Democrats’ combined number of losses during the last five seasons of Strickland’s illustrious career at Jefferson.
Newport sea lion docks washed away by winter storm
The Newport sea lion docks have been washed away by winter storms, leaving visitors without a popular attraction and sea lions without a familiar place to haul out. The docks were torn from their pilings during December storms, the Newport News Times first reported, and while all pieces were recovered, it could be a long and costly process to reinstall them.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
