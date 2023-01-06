ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: Georgia football takes care of TCU, wins 2nd straight national championship

LOS ANGELES — With only 60 minutes of football separating Georgia from its second straight national championship, the Bulldogs left absolutely no doubt Monday night. No. 1 Georgia jumped on No. 3 TCU early and did not let up on its way to a 65-7 victory in the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game. The one-sided affair featured plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, which became the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2010-11.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy