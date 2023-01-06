doesn't the state have any accountability don't they have someone to oversee this crap or do they just give people a job and let them Rob the taxpayers blind under Kate Brown that's exactly what happened
I know guys that got more than that for weed possession. Clearly white collar crime is not being viewed as dangerous as a joint of pot.
He covered his tracks for more than 15 years! This careless absence of accountability for taxpayer money is probably much more frequent than we imagine. It’s time to downsize state government like the private sector has done and make it more difficult for this to happen.
Related
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
Oregon traffic fatalities decline in 2022, but pedestrian deaths spike
More Oregon families now qualify for state-funded affordable childcare program
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon
Legislators and Victims Rights Groups Call Upon House Leaders to Investigate Rep. Brian Stout
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
Oregon Insurer Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Info
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More
Oregon’s emergency SNAP food benefits come to an end in February, after nearly 3 years
Worth Up To $10,000 to $10 million From Oregon Residents Can Receive Via Direct Payment – Here’s How To Claim
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022
Owner killed at his gas station in Wheat Ridge, suspect caught in Indiana
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 30