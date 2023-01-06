ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr.Happy
4d ago

doesn't the state have any accountability don't they have someone to oversee this crap or do they just give people a job and let them Rob the taxpayers blind under Kate Brown that's exactly what happened

Adam P.
4d ago

I know guys that got more than that for weed possession. Clearly white collar crime is not being viewed as dangerous as a joint of pot.

Herkamer
4d ago

He covered his tracks for more than 15 years! This careless absence of accountability for taxpayer money is probably much more frequent than we imagine. It’s time to downsize state government like the private sector has done and make it more difficult for this to happen.

The Oregonian

Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim

A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops

SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate

OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
IDAHO STATE
Government Technology

Oregon Insurer Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Info

(TNS) — Oregon workers compensation insurer SAIF Corp. suffered a data breach last fall that may have exposed some policyholders’ Social Security numbers and medical information. Much of the information was at least two decades old, according to the organization, but some who filed claims in September and October may have had medical information compromised.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More

As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

Owner killed at his gas station in Wheat Ridge, suspect caught in Indiana

The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said. In an update on Friday morning, Wheat Ridge PD said the suspect and the victim's vehicle were stopped in Indiana at about 10 a.m. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue. When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.Investigators said they learned from surveillance recording that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Oregonian

