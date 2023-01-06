Read full article on original website
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kings
The San Jose Sharks are in Los Angeles taking on the Kings for their second game of a back-to-back. They topped the Coyotes at Mullett Arena last night, 4-2. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Nick Bonino played in his...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
Newark HS Team, DYF Partner to Fight Absenteeism at School | RELEASE
Program to recognize and reward students who increase attendance rates at four Newark High Schools. NEWARK, NJ (January 6, 2023) - The Devils Youth Foundation, which serves as the charitable arm for the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, announced a partnership program with Newark Public High School Leadership Team to help students who struggle with attendance or are chronically absent from the city's high schools. The primary focus is to raise attendance numbers of children in participating schools, a consistent concern in the education community, via positive messages, motivation, and incentives.
NHL
Penguins travel to Montreal for wake of Letang's father
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins were scheduled to fly home Monday, having been away from Pittsburgh since Dec. 31. Plans changed. On their way back from a 4-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, the Penguins made a detour to Montreal and attended the wake of defenseman Kris Letang's father, Claude Fouquet.
NHL
BAKER: Looking back at Kulich, Rosen and Ostlund's 2023 WJC performances
Kris Baker gives his take on how each Sabres prospect fared in this year's World Junior tournament. For a young hockey player, the honor of representing one's country on the international stage is a useful development tool, both professionally and personally. The unique experience is also a physical and emotional...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Danielle Fujita
Flames skating coach helping players in all levels of Calgary organization. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Calgary Flames skating coach Danielle Fujita:. Name: Danielle Fujita. Job title: Skating...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. Blues rally from 3-1 deficit to top Flames in overtime. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:14 AM. ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out...
NHL
Trottier talks opening up to write autobiography in Q&A with NHL.com
Hall of Fame forward discusses playing, coaching career, being diagnosed with clinical depression. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Bryan Trottier, a Hockey Hall of...
NHL
Labanc has goal, assist, Sharks hand Coyotes 6th loss in row
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks ran the Arizona Coyotes' skid to six games with a 4-2 win at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Matt Nieto scored the go-ahead goal nine seconds into the third period, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 27 saves for the Sharks (13-21-8), who had lost two in a row and five of six (1-3-2).
