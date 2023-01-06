ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Louisiana father sentenced for shaking, hitting 5-month-old son who died

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKjK1_0k69amRq00

METAIRIE, La. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was recently sentenced to over seven decades in prison in connection with the death of his 5-month-old son.

On April 16, 2020, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an apartment complex in Mandeville to a report of an unresponsive baby, District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office announced. The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital.

The child's father, Brian Young, allegedly told authorities he was watching his son while the boy's mother was at work. According to the District Attorney's Office, the father said his son accidentally fell out of a swing. However, the hospital reportedly determined that the victim's injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Young was interviewed again by police and confessed to "striking the baby in the face and shaking him," the District Attorney's Office said.

A few days later, on April 19, 2020, the baby died.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Dec. 20, 2022, Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to juveniles. On Jan. 4, the District Attorney's Office announced that he was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The 75-year sentence was reportedly "supported by the child’s mother and other family members in lieu of a trial."

Comments / 16

kristal bridges
4d ago

umm I don't think I would have left my pet rat with him let alone my child!! ladies stop trusting these dudes!!

Reply(1)
7
Positive 22
4d ago

They need to make it slow and as painful as possible. Save some for the Almighty God. He's waiting in him....

Reply
4
Ben Hur
3d ago

Why would anyone have a child with someone who writes on their face ? SMH

Reply
6
 

