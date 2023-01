This morning’s adventure started at the Yavapai Vista trailhead. Given how crowded the parking area had been just a few days prior, we decided to start a little early. Instead of cars, surprisingly we found an almost empty parking lot, but a very chilly shade as the sun still hid behind Munds Mountain. Folks were quickly adding layers of clothing, and two intrepid souls who normally hike in shorts even had long pants on. It was just a smidge above freezing.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO