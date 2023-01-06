Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard.

According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office told WREG-TV investigators executed a search warrant Dec. 30 behind a camper on St. Francis County Road 410 in Forrest City. While searching, Hill said they "found a buried body."

WHBQ-TV reports the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined the body has been buried since approximately early December.

Paulman reportedly has a lengthy criminal record. St. Francis County officials reportedly said more arrests could be possible.

Paulman's bond was set at $250,000.

