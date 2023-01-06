ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do2xS_0k69YiLK00

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard.

According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office told WREG-TV investigators executed a search warrant Dec. 30 behind a camper on St. Francis County Road 410 in Forrest City. While searching, Hill said they "found a buried body."

WHBQ-TV reports the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined the body has been buried since approximately early December.

Paulman reportedly has a lengthy criminal record. St. Francis County officials reportedly said more arrests could be possible.

Paulman's bond was set at $250,000.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

One hurt in shooting involving moving vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating an incident in which two victims were shot at while driving. According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road for a fight on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said a driver picked someone...
JONESBORO, AR
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
neareport.com

Report: Suspect shot at victims and left the scene of an accident

JONESBORO, Ark. – A police report released Monday by the Jonesboro Police Department detailed a scary encounter at an intersection Saturday in Jonesboro. At about 5:23 PM on January 7 near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Caraway Road, some sort of incident took place where an accident occurred. Based on the few details released, it wasn’t completely clear what happened but police were dispatched in reference to a fist fight occurring.
JONESBORO, AR
truecrimedaily

Miss. man allegedly kills 2 kids, 9 and 1, and holds another at gunpoint

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot two young children and held another at gunpoint. On Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., deputies from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy who lives in the area reportedly went to the scene and found the suspect, Marquez Griffin, "holding a child at gunpoint."
JONESTOWN, MS
Kait 8

Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man stabbed after robbing ex-girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail. Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her. Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn. He also had active warrants involving attacks on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KXII.com

Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kyle Camp was driving eastbound on OK-53, while 66-year-old James Gray was driving westbound on the same road. Troopers said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
SENATH, MO
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
KOKI FOX 23

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy