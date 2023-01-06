ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York

Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
NEW YORK STATE
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Spare Mansion? Feature Film Looking to Borrow One in NY

Most of us don't have spare change let alone a spare mansion to share. However, if you are one of the lucky ones here who has a beautiful Hudson Valley mansion and don't mind film crews coming in and out of it, you're in luck and yours could be in a future feature film. Interested in the opportunity?
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
