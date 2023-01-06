ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Explainer-Why the U.S.-Mexico energy spat is a tough nut to crack

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WLSi_0k69Vvxq00

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are due to hold a summit next week, where a major bone of contention could be a dispute centering on whether Mexico breached a trade pact by tightening state control of its energy market.

WHERE DOES THE DISPUTE STAND?

Tensions over Mexico's nationalist policies boiled over into a formal dispute in July, when the Washington and Ottawa filed a complaint against Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

The complaint argued Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to change the market to favor state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and national power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) had discriminated against U.S. and Canadian companies.

The companies also complained that bureaucratic delays are stymieing their operations.

Dispute resolution talks began, and although progress has been halting, the United States and Canada last year agreed to extend the process beyond an initial 75-day window.

Under USMCA, if the controversy is not resolved during consultations, a dispute panel can be called to adjudicate.

WHAT IS MEXICO'S DEFENSE?

Lopez Obrador has put on a bullish front, saying Mexico has broken no laws and that "nothing is going to happen."

It comes after he overhauled the electricity market in the name of national sovereignty, giving CFE priority over private companies in connecting power stations to the grid.

Often couching his opposition to foreign and private participation in the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption, he argues past governments skewed the market in favor of private capital.

He also says that energy is a domestic matter, and points to an article he had inserted into USMCA stipulating Mexico's "inalienable" ownership of its oil and gas. Critics say the article does not cover his treatment of foreign firms.

CAN MEXICO FIX THE DISPUTE?

Most analysts predict Mexico would lose if a panel is asked to resolve the dispute. That could be very costly to Mexico, raising the prospect of punitive U.S. tariffs.

Both countries have previously stressed that they want to sort out the disagreement before it reaches a panel.

Talks slowed down after Mexico's economy minister resigned in October, and her successor cleared out several experienced trade negotiators, leaving an inexperienced team in charge.

The new teams says it has put forward proposals that could deal with two of the four areas of consultations, and that they are also addressing other U.S. concerns. But there has been little clear indication of meaningful progress.

Resolution appears to hinge on whether energy nationalists inside the Mexican administration, who have taken their cues from Lopez Obrador, are prepared to compromise.

WHAT ARE MEXICO'S BARGAINING CHIPS?

Lopez Obrador has made energy policy a cornerstone of his presidency, making it hard for him to back down.

His administration is also mindful that Mexico's assistance on tackling illegal immigration tends to carry more weight in Washington due to its prominence in U.S. domestic politics, giving the government tacit, if unstated, leverage.

Also, Mexican industry is so heavily integrated with the U.S. economy that a trade conflict could be painful for both countries at a time the region is attempting to reduce its reliance on Asia and bring down soaring inflation.

Still, the spat has hit investor confidence in Mexico, and Lopez Obrador is seeking U.S. help to finance solar power output in northern Mexico and attract investment in greener manufacturing, particularly in carmaking, a key industry.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel

Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
Border Report

Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
The Independent

Why the arrest of cartel kingpins like Ovidio Guzman fuels drug violence in Mexico

Early on 1 January, gunmen in armoured cars rode up to the entrance of a state prison in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez and opened fire.The brazen attack just a few hours into the New Year left 19 dead, including 10 guards, and triggered a mass escape of inmates, including the kingpin Ernesto Alfredo Piñon de la Cruz, also known as “El Neto”, local officials said.Hundreds of military personnel were flown into the border state of Chihuahua to hunt for the escapees.And on 5 January, EL Neto, the leader of Los Mexicles, a Ciudad Juarez street...
CNN

Violence between Mexican military, gang members after 'El Chapo' son arrest

A Mexico City federal judge halted the extradition of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán's son, alleged drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán, to the United States, a day after he was arrested in an intense operation in northern Mexico that led to the deaths of 29 people. CNN's Rafael Romo has the story.
CNBC

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as ‘Chapo’ son nabbed

Sinaloa’s state capital, a stronghold of the cartel by the same name, was filled with roadblocks and gunfire after Mexico's military captured Ovidio Guzmán. Culiacan residents posted video on social media showing convoys of gunmen in pickup trucks and SUVs rolling down boulevards in the city. The sun...
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
371K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy