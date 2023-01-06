Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
msn.com
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
WKYC
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against
jewishbusinessnews.com
Robert Kraft Makes ‘Jewish’ Donation to Damar Hamlin
Robert Kraft donated money to a fund for NFL player Damar Hamlin. And not just any amount. The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots donated exactly $18,003 to a fundraiser for Hamlin. The figure has Jewish religious significance as 18 is the numerical valuation of the Hebrew word “Chai” which means life. So, Jews tend to make charitable donations in multiples of 18 and the extra 3 cents signified Hamlin’s jersey number. Robert Kraft donated the money to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page.
Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.
TMZ.com
Custom Damar Hamlin Shirts Net Cincy Store $50K, Proceeds Going To Foundation
A Cincinnati store that made custom Damar Hamlin shirts in the wake of the Bills safety's medical crisis tells TMZ Sports it's made $50K off the tees ... and is now planning on donating all of that cash to DH's Chasing M's Foundation. Cincy Shirts put together three designs after...
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
NFL-Emotional Bills win for Hamlin in first game since his cardiac arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills made an emotional return to the field on Sunday with a slew of tributes in honor of safety Damar Hamlin, who sent his love and watched from a hospital bed in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game last week.
Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player... The post Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser appeared first on Outsider.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0