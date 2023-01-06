ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
msn.com

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
WKYC

REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
jewishbusinessnews.com

Robert Kraft Makes ‘Jewish’ Donation to Damar Hamlin

Robert Kraft donated money to a fund for NFL player Damar Hamlin. And not just any amount. The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots donated exactly $18,003 to a fundraiser for Hamlin. The figure has Jewish religious significance as 18 is the numerical valuation of the Hebrew word “Chai” which means life. So, Jews tend to make charitable donations in multiples of 18 and the extra 3 cents signified Hamlin’s jersey number. Robert Kraft donated the money to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
CNN

CNN

