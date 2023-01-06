ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX2Now

FAA orders all US flights to temporarily delay departures

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines...
Supercharged weather extremes cost US billions in 2022: NOAA

DENVER (AP) — Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday. Even though 2022 wasn’t near record hot for the United...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden is due to spend a...
EL PASO, TX
How to know if a product is actually climate friendly

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How the FTC helps ensure a company’s green claims are true. Eco-anxiety is a prevailing sense of environmental doom. While no one wants to increase their stress level, some research suggests it can have its benefits. For example, eco-anxiety pushes people to make earth-friendly choices.
Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51

(The Hill) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a member of the Diamond and Silk duo who gained national attention for their staunch support for former President Trump, has died at the age of 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were Democrats before switching parties to become...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast

(The Hill) – The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is raising concerns of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases as it sweeps across the Northeast. Officials have warned in recent weeks that the strain is highly transmissible, can more easily evade the immunity offered by vaccines or prior infections than past variants — and is likely to drive cases up around the country.
What tech products are best for seniors?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.
Saint Louis, MO
