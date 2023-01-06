Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Deal To Sell Company To Saudi Arabia Is Reportedly ‘Done’
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE set things in motion for the future trajectory of the company. The billionaire has been trying to sell WWE for quite some time to some of the biggest investors in the world, including Saudi Arabia. The latest report going around is that the deal is finally done to sell the company to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
ringsidenews.com
Big Sign Released WWE NXT Superstar Will Return Soon
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge, who is very likely to return to WWE soon. In fact, there is now a huge sign that he will be returning.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Return Causes WWE Shareholder Lawsuit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. The WWE shareholder derivative suit was filed last June by Scott and Scott after the NDA allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. PW Insider...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Had A Shocking First Choice For Profession Before Pro Wrestling
Saraya is hailed as a trailblazer for women’s pro wrestling, as she accomplished a lot in WWE during her time there. Following her WWE exit after the company decided not to renew her contract, Saraya made her way to AEW and is quite happy there. That being said, it seems she had a shocking first choice for a profession before becoming a professional wrestler.
ringsidenews.com
Jerry Lawler Remembers His Son Brian Cristopher On His Birthday
WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was one of the mainstays of WWE television for several years and was the voice of a generation. He is no longer part of the active WWE commentary team but does make sporadic appearances from time to time. His son Brian Christopher sadly passed away while incarcerated in 2018. Lawler wrote an emotional post, remembering his son’s birthday.
ringsidenews.com
Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars
Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Calls Out Wyndham Hotel Chain After Bad Booking Experience
Chris Jericho has been around in the wrestling business for over 30 years. He has everything, one can in the business and seems to be content with his personal choices as well. However, it looks like The Ucho got into a tussle with a hotel chain over a bad booking experience.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Khan Allegedly Has A Deal With Vince McMahon To Sell WWE
With the return of Vince McMahon, WWE is now really serious about a sale of the company, because the company has hired JPMorgan and the company wants to sell before the subsequent television media rights negotiations start. Now there’s a a new story that one of the co-CEOs has a deal with Vince McMahon in place for sale.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Would Have Rather ‘Hung Himself’ Than Team With Ultimate Warrior
Kevin Nash was a big name during the Monday Night Wars, but Big Kev already had a massive name in pro wrestling before that. He was integral to the New World Order as WWE headed towards the attitude era. Now he has some harsh words to say about the Ultimate Warrior, because he wasn’t a fan of the controversial Superstar at all.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Brutally Roasts Anyone Over 30 Who Uses Snapchat
MJF is riding the wave of success as the self-proclaimed top superstar of All Elite Wrestling. His ultra level of arrogance allows The Devil to take shots at anything, and he decided to shift his radar to older people who use the popular app Snapchat. The Salt of the Earth...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Made Changes To Championship Belts
AEW has been in the industry for just around four years now and has truly changed the business in numerous ways. As is the case for every single pro wrestling promotion in general, AEW has its fair share of titles, with new ones still being introduced. In fact, it seems AEW has made some changes to their championship belts.
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Returns With New Gimmick During NXT New Year’s Evil
Tiffany Stratton impressed fans and peers alike with her incredible character work and athleticism on NXT 2.0. Unfortunately, Daddy’s Little Rich Girl had to take a break from in-ring action due to an injury. Tonight, she finally made her return to NXT. Tiffany Stratton made her return during NXT:...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Reported Sale To Saudi Arabia Caused Fear During NXT Television Taping
Vince McMahon returned to WWE last week as a member of The Board of Directors, which made fans fear the absolute worst. Their worst fears came true as McMahon became the Chairman of their Board of Directors following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as the co-CEO of WWE. WWE is now reportedly finalizing their deal with Saudi Arabia, and it seems the sale was going around at the NXT tapings.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
Comments / 0