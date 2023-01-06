Read full article on original website
Shorthanded Auburn falls to Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. –Three Tigers scored in double figures but Alabama took control early and never trailed to beat Auburn 88-57 Sunday at Neville Arena. Sania Wells matched a season-high with 13 points, Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 11 and Mar'shaun Bostic added 10 to lead the Tigers. Auburn played...
Tigers handle business in Atlanta, sweep through Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. – It was a busy week of racing for the Auburn Tigers but Ryan Wochomurka's crew was up to the task. The men picked up their third top-25 dual win of the season while the women snagged their sixth victory of the year. SCORES. Men. #9 Auburn...
No. 5 Auburn with a 197.350 in Las Vegas; Lee scores a 10.0 on beam
LAS VEGAS – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team opened the 2023 season with a bang, scoring a 197.350 at the inaugural Super 16 to finish third. The quad meet was held in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The overall score bested the program-best in a season opener...
No. 22 Auburn leads wire to wire to beat No. 13 Arkansas 72-59
AUBURN, Ala. – Wendell Green Jr. opened the game with a 4-point play and No. 22 Auburn never trailed Saturday, defeating No. 13 Arkansas 72-59 for the Tigers 27th consecutive victory at Neville Arena. "We needed that," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "They really showed me something tonight. The...
Auburn returns home primed for Top 25 matchup with Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – In the conference where It Just Means More, Saturday's top 25 matchup at Neville Arena carries an extra measure of importance for Auburn's native Arkansans Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore. Arkansas. Jan. 7, 2023. 7:30 p.m. CT. TV: SEC Network. Radio: Auburn Sports Network. For Moore,...
Auburn set for rivalry showdown with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – It's rivalry time for the Auburn women's basketball team as the Tigers are set to host Alabama Sunday at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 4 p.m. CT. Sunday's contest is the All Auburn, All Orange game for the season, and all fans are encouraged to wear orange. In addition, the first 300 fans can pick up an All Auburn, All Orange t-shirt. Fans will also have a chance to meet and take photos with one of the Auburn eagles, which will be on the main concourse. Doors open at 3 p.m.
