Vaudine Louise Zlomke
Vaudine Louise Zlomke, 92, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to the late Vernon Louis Smith and Mary Alice Franssen Coward. Vaudine attended Mont Belvieu Methodist Church as a young lady and she graduated from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, with the class of 1948.
Jackman Keith “Jack” Telford
Jackman Keith “Jack” Telford, 96, of Tarkington Prairie, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Baytown. He was born January 9, 1926, in Cleveland to his late parents, John Leonce Telford, Sr. and Oyce Garner Telford. Jack had been a longtime resident of the Tarkington Prairie and Cleveland...
Helen Joyce Ownbey
Helen Joyce Ownbey, born Helen Joyce Vail, 97, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1925, in Daisetta, Texas, to her parents Peter and Evelyn Vail. Helen was preceded in death by James Thomas, R.D. Ownbey, her parents Peter and Evelyn...
Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr.
Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr., 69, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bull was born on May 14, 1953 to the late Joe Pete Willis Sr. and Geraldine White in Anahuac, Texas. Bull was owner/operator of an Oilfield Pumping Company. He loved working with his loving wife, Martha. He enjoyed drinking his coffee in the mornings getting his days started. Bull loved deer hunting, fishing, barbecuing and playing dominoes. In his younger years, he loved to go play pool. Bull was a faithful servant and will be missed by all who loved him.
Freedom Colonies to be discussed during Jan. 23 LCHC meeting in Liberty
The Liberty County Historical Commission will meet on Monday, January 23, 6 p.m. in the A. J. “Jack” Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street for its regular quarterly meeting and the first in 2023. New officers will be elected and installed, committee sign-ups will take place, and the agenda will be set for the next two years.
Commissioners talk trash during negotiations for Dayton waste collection site
Liberty County Commissioners Court continued its work with the City of Dayton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they discussed plans for the County to take over the City’s residential collection site off of FM 1413 on the west side of Dayton. After their regularly scheduled meeting concluded, commissioners, County Judge Jay Knight, County Attorney Matthew Poston and Assistant County Attorney Kathrine McCarty held an executive session to discuss the potential transition in greater detail.
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
Cleveland ISD board approves 94-acre land purchase
The Cleveland ISD board of trustees on Monday, Jan. 9, approved the $2.8 million purchase of 94 acres located on FM 1010 near the Bella Vista Subdivision. The purchase, which will be paid from the general fund, is being seen by some trustees as an important step toward a potential second high school in the future.
City leaders highlight growth, new businesses coming to Dayton area
Dayton city leaders shared exciting news to the Dayton Rotary Club recently about business and road projects coming to the community in the coming months. City leaders discussed multiple new businesses that are set to come to Dayton, which is expected to help boost the local economy, and road and street repairs and improvements that should improve travel and safety for motorists.
