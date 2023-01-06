Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr., 69, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bull was born on May 14, 1953 to the late Joe Pete Willis Sr. and Geraldine White in Anahuac, Texas. Bull was owner/operator of an Oilfield Pumping Company. He loved working with his loving wife, Martha. He enjoyed drinking his coffee in the mornings getting his days started. Bull loved deer hunting, fishing, barbecuing and playing dominoes. In his younger years, he loved to go play pool. Bull was a faithful servant and will be missed by all who loved him.

BATSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO