30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park.

The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada.

The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond.

