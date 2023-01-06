Read full article on original website
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
ifiberone.com
Woman taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for gunshot wound to her leg
MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself. The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
ifiberone.com
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
ifiberone.com
Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata
EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
ifiberone.com
Home saved; RV, several vehicles destroyed by fire near Ephrata
EPHRATA — An RV and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday morning near Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Road A.5 Northwest and arrived to find an RV fully-involved and the fire spreading to other vehicles and a nearby home.
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested in connection to car prowls, thefts, burglaries in Othello
OTHELLO — Othello police have arrested a man in connection to numerous vehicle prowls, thefts and burglaries over the past three weeks. Ruben Cantu Jr. was booked into jail last week for second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, identity theft and second-degree burglary, according to Othello police.
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to a year in prison for vehicular assault in November wreck near Warden
WARDEN — A man has been sentenced to year in prison in a November wreck near Warden where he was driving drunk. Timothy Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault. He was sentenced to prison on Monday. State troopers responded to the collision on state Route...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
ifiberone.com
Mudslide near SR 155 halts traffic between Elmer City and Republic
ELMER CITY - Mudslides and rock slides are becoming exceedingly problematic in north central Washington these days. Warmer temperatures combined with heavy rains over the weekend and into this week are inducing such activity. At about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Colville Tribe Emergency Management reported a large mudslide that had...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unbuckled driver perishes in unsafe passing incident in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - A Kennewick man is dead after rolling his SUV on SR 26 just east of Washtucna in Adams County on Saturday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers say 57-year-old Richard Chandler was going eastward on SR 26 when he attempted to pass a vehicle and swerved to avoid an oncoming motorist.
ifiberone.com
US 2 through Tumwater Canyon back open after earlier slides
LEAVENWORTH — US 2 through Tumwater Canyon is back open after a number of snow slides blocked the highway on Sunday. WSDOT crews on Monday morning cleaned up 10 separate slide areas between milepost 85 and 89, west of Leavenworth. Heavy snow snow on Sunday created high avalanche danger,...
ifiberone.com
"He was crying in my arms asking 'why are people like this?'" MLSD investigating allegations of racially-charged conflict during and after basketball game
MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has confirmed that it is investigating an incident allegedly involving racial slurs that were hurled at an opposing basketball team that played at the high school on Friday, January 6. The incident(s) reportedly occurred during a 7 p.m. game between the Moses...
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: US 97A north of Entiat back open
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) -- US 97A has reopened north of Entiat after a rockslide caused a closure in both directions over the weekend. The highway reopened in both direction at about 3 p.m. Monday, according to WSDOT. ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for...
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
ifiberone.com
Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
kpq.com
One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced
A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
