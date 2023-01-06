Read full article on original website
LoVera Preston
LoVera Preston, 91 of Custer, KY died Saturday (01/07) at her residence. She is survived by 4 daughters: Twylane Van Lahr of Rineyville, Kathy Graham of Irvington, Audrey Basham of Hudson and Penny Willis of Custer; 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 18 step grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday (01/13) at 12 Noon at the Custer Church of God with burial in the Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg on Thursday, 4-7 PM and Friday, 8:30 – 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Custer Church of God.
Willard Earl Matthews, Sr.
Willard Earl Matthews, Sr. 94, of Brandenburg, died Saturday (01/07) at his residence. He is survived by five children: Willard Matthews, Jr. and Amy Matthews of Mississippi, Cary Matthews of Louisville, Mike Matthews of Payneville and Jess Matthews of Bloomfield; two stepchildren, Deborah Carwile and Melissa Taylor, both of Brandenburg; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for the family. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Sue Williams
Margaret Sue Williams, age 85 of Westview, died Saturday(1/7) at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by 3 children: Debra Williams Wildt and Roy Lee Williams of Louisville and Donald Williams of Westview; 3 sisters: Linda, Donna and Jane; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday (1/12) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:30 until 7 PM Wednesday(1/11) and after 8:30 AM Thursday (1/12).
LG&E, KU Plan To Close Walk-In Offices By 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The state’s primary gas and electric provider has announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company say the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014. LG&E and KU are part of the PPL Corporation. LG&E serves 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties (including Meade and Hardin). KU serves 566,000 electric customers in 77 Kentucky counties, including portions of Grayson, Hardin and Ohio as well as five counties in Virginia. The office closures are expected to occur in phases between now and the end of 2024.
Rineyville Couple Arrested After Child Injured
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. (01/09/23) – State Police Detectives have arrested a Hardin County couple on abuse charges after a 5-year-old was treated for suspicious injuries. According to the Elizabethtown post, the Department for Community Based Services contacted KSP regarding a child that was originally brought into Baptist Health Hardin on Sunday. The 5-year-old was later airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment described as life-threatening injuries. The victim’s father, 25-year-old Clovis Smith of Rineyville and Smith’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Satrina Layne, also of Rineyville were lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12. An investigation is on-going.
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
1/9/2023—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday, January 6 and returned ten indictments against nine individuals. Taylor W. Goodman, 22, Hardinsburg, was indicted in two cases. In the first, he was indicted for theft by unlawful taking of an auto valued between $1,000 and $10,000. In another case, he was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense, and possession of marijuana.
Hardinsburg City Council
1/9/2023—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance increasing water meter disconnect fees at their regular meeting Monday evening. The second reading will be held at a Special Called Meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 5:00pm. In other business, the Council approved a proposed rate study of...
