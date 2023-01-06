LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The state’s primary gas and electric provider has announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company say the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014. LG&E and KU are part of the PPL Corporation. LG&E serves 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties (including Meade and Hardin). KU serves 566,000 electric customers in 77 Kentucky counties, including portions of Grayson, Hardin and Ohio as well as five counties in Virginia. The office closures are expected to occur in phases between now and the end of 2024.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO