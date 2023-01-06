Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
The Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO via an announcement on Tuesday night. WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to the Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan becoming...
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
Road Dogg Says Wrestlers Should Seek A “Second Opinion”
Constructive criticism is synonymous with improvement and no one knows it better than WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg. On the latest episode of his ‘Oh… You Didn’t Know’ podcast, Dogg advised wrestlers to seek second opinions about their own work in order to keep themselves grounded about their actual skills and abilities. He said,
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
Eric Bischoff Admits He’s The One Who Fired Bobby Lashley From TNA
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on his expectations when TNA announced it was moving to Mondays in 2010, the time he fired Bobby Lashley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the expectations going into...
Jeff Jarrett Says He Is Proud Of Impact Wrestling’s Success Despite Rocky Relationship
On the latest “Talk is Jericho” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett opened up about his back-and-forth relationship with Impact Wrestling to reveal that he is proud of the success the company has achieved following his departure. In 2002, Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total...
Ric Flair Wants A Re-Do On His Last Match
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair opened up about wanting to re-do last match. “I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after,” said Ric Flair.
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
Mickie James Names Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into WWE And Impact Hall Of Fames
Mickie James was a recent guest on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast, where the Impact superstar discussed her upcoming title vs. career match at Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta. It would seem to be a given that James is a future Hall of Famer...
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
WWE NXT News – Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match, Donovan Dijak Defeats Tony D’Angelo
Former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus returned to NXT during this week’s New Year’s Evil themed broadcast by brutally attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The assault cost Briggs and Jensen their scheduled spot in the Gauntlet Match against Pretty Deadly. Gallus replaced the injured duo and defeated Pretty Deadly after the latter had beaten a pair of enhancement talent and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.
Anthony Bowens Comments On Working With Jeff Jarrett, More
Screenrant recently caught up with one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed – Anthony Bowens. During the interview, Bowens talked about the creativity of himself and Max Caster, their feud with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/6/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,257,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,629,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.64 rating one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
VIDEO: Rey Mysterio Seen In Trailer For ‘Against The Ropes’
WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series ‘Against The Ropes,’ which will premiere on January 25. Rey Mysterio briefly appears in the trailer. Per Netflix’s website, the synopsis is as follows:. “Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha...
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
