WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
The Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO via an announcement on Tuesday night. WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to the Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan becoming...
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years. He...
WWE Seeking Protective Order To Halt Discovery In MLW Lawsuit
Last year, MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit that alleges WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service. In the lawsuit, MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi. MLW claimed WWE SVP Susan Levison called VICE executives to have the deal, reached in May to air archival footage, nixed because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about VICE airing MLW programming.
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
BREAKING REPORT: WWE Sold To Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
WWE has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Just hours after the news surfaced that Stephanie McMahon has resigned from the company after her father, Vince McMahon, was elected as Executive Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors, it is being reported that a deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has been completed.
Road Dogg Says Wrestlers Should Seek A “Second Opinion”
Constructive criticism is synonymous with improvement and no one knows it better than WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg. On the latest episode of his ‘Oh… You Didn’t Know’ podcast, Dogg advised wrestlers to seek second opinions about their own work in order to keep themselves grounded about their actual skills and abilities. He said,
Anthony Bowens Comments On Working With Jeff Jarrett, More
Screenrant recently caught up with one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed – Anthony Bowens. During the interview, Bowens talked about the creativity of himself and Max Caster, their feud with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
First Lawsuit From WWE Shareholder Filed Against Vince McMahon Following His Return
According to BloombergLaw.com, on January 10, 2023, WWE stockholder Scott Fellows sued Vince McMahon in the Delaware Chancery Court. Using his illegal 81% voting majority, McMahon is alleged in the lawsuit to have removed three board members, replaced them with supporters, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and pushed through bylaw changes that would “impose his will on the board and WWE.”
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
WWE RAW News – Uncle Howdy Appears, Confronts Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy appeared on WWE’s red brand for the very first time as he set out to interrupt Alexa Bliss this week on Monday Night RAW. Bliss stood up on the commentary table to address her actions from last week. She then called herself ‘The Face Of Evil’ and declared that it’s Bianca Belair who is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Bliss noted that she doesn’t feel bad about snapping and hasn’t felt this good in a while, before making it clear that she has finally taken control and is in charge.
Jay White Is Leaving NJPW, Has Interest From WWE & AEW
According to a report from Fightful Select, “Switchblade” Jay White’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is about to expire, and he is expected to leave the promotion. People in both companies reportedly believe AEW and WWE are interested in signing him. WWE sources appeared confident that they would sign him.
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
PWInsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties at WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Starting New Television Deal Negotiations
On Friday morning, WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were back on WWE’s Board of Directors. McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals or a sale of the company without him on the Board of Directors. WWE has hired JPMorgan to lead potential sale talks.
