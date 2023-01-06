ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Reservations site crashes for preview of Super Nintendo World

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnTbf_0k69A8Yr00
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios. | Photo courtesy of Nintendo of America Inc.

Universal Studios Hollywood annual and season pass holders hoping to reserve spots during the special preview of Super Nintendo World were met with frustration Thursday from what the park described as a “temporary network outage.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through a network outage affecting pass member reservations for Super Nintendo World,” the theme park announced on Instagram. “All reservations will begin early next week and previously announced AP preview dates will remain the same.”

Pass holders were urged to check back at noon Friday for updated information and were advised that all reservations will begin early next week.

The advance preview dates are Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 and the attraction opens to everyone Feb. 17.

As described on Universal Studios Hollywood’s website, “Super Nintendo World takes you into the world of Super Mario. Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart ride, dine at Toadstool Cafe and level up with themed merch.”

Reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World because capacity is limited and based upon space availability throughout the day, the theme park announced.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors

The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.
WDW News Today

First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced

The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions

Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone

Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disneyland Announces FREE PhotoPass Downloads For ALL Guests

Disney fans have had mixed feelings about some of the changes happening within the Disney company over the last few years. Well, Disney released a big update today, and we think this will be a popular one!. Disney shared that beginning on February 4th, guests will be able to access...
Gizmodo

Enter the Grid on Tron Lightcycle / Run in April at Disney World

The Tron franchise continues at Disney Parks—in attraction form, that is. Walt Disney World’s long-awaited Tron Lightcycle / Run debuts in the Magic Kingdom on April 4. It’s the second version of the ride, the first being the Shanghai Disneyland attraction which opened with the park back in 2016.
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy