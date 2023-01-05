Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old star of The Gray Man is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. The couple made things Instagram official Friday (Jan. 6) when the MCU star shared an Instagram Story video of the pair scaring each other. It was captioned: "A look back at 2022." Below, here's everything we know...
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
Peter Buck’s ‘Horrible’ Debut Show
Peter Buck recalled his first-ever show as a “horrible” experience and said that many of R.E.M.’s early concerts were embarrassing memories. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist looked back at his formative years, noting that his first instrument was an extremely low-quality item. “I...
Why John Lennon Envied Paul McCartney’s Songwriting
A former John Lennon aide recalled times when the former Beatle envied the sort of songs Paul McCartney was writing. While Dan Richter was instrumental in helping the former bandmates reconnect after their acrimonious split in 1970 he told The Telegraph that Lennon knew McCartney had talents he didn’t share. (Richter was around during the Beatles' last few months.)
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
‘M3GAN’ Was Supposed To Be ‘Way Gorier’
M3GAN beat the odds and performed extremely well at the box office last weekend. Maybe that's thanks to the PG-13 rating... but the original cut of the movie was far gorier. Of course, it's not often that a January horror film makes this kind of money. The film was initially expected to make between $17 and $20 million in its opening weekend but raked in $11 million on its first day online.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
‘Gladiator 2’ Moves Forward With New Lead Actor
Gladiator 2 has been stuck in development hell for decades. The movie was first talked about not long after the original film became a massive blockbuster and an Oscar winner for Best Picture. Director Ridley Scott has always been interested in continuing its story about an enslaved warrior who becomes a hero to ancient Rome — even though that hero, played by Russell Crowe, died at the end of the film. That proved to be something of an obstacle to a sequel; at one point, a proposed concept would have seen Crowe’s character get resurrected from beyond the grave.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
Watch Billy Idol Unveil His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Billy Idol unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday with help from fellow rocker Henry Rollins and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. The ceremony, which can be seen below, included a speech from Idol before the star – the 2,573rd to be placed, and located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard – was revealed.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0