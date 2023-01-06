Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtaq.com
Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge Reopens After Brief Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday.
wtaq.com
TikTok Ban on Green Bay City Owned Devices Effective Today
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Just shortly after Governor Tony Evers announced a TikTok ban for state-owned devices, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued a TikTok ban for city-owned devices. Genrich said he and Congressman Mike Gallagher had talked about banning TikTok on Green Bay’s city devices even...
wtaq.com
Green Bay School District to Reveal Consultant’s 10-Year Plan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Man Injured in Smith Street Shooting Charged in Homicide Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man who was jailed on a probation violation following the east side shooting that resulted in a homicide, killing a 42-year-old Green Bay man in December, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Jesse Dahl, 23, on Tuesday...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Department Announces Promotions
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has promoted two individuals. Sergeant Kris Thoreson was promoted to Lieutenant, and Officer Riley Peterson was promoted to Sergeant. Both have 9 years of service within the Green Bay Police Department. “The Green Bay Police Department is made up...
wtaq.com
Efforts To Preserve Water Quality Receive Big Honors
GREEN BAY, WTAQ-WLUK) – UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. “This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Shots Fired at Fisk Street Apartment
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in 500 block of S. Fisk Street with three occupants inside, but no reported injuries. Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m....
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
wtaq.com
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Officer Recognized for Quick Actions in Suspected Child Neglect Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing one of their officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case. A 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp over the weekend, which led officers to find a 4-year-old girl at home alone.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes
FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
wtaq.com
Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In...
