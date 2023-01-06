ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge Reopens After Brief Closure

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday.
TikTok Ban on Green Bay City Owned Devices Effective Today

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Just shortly after Governor Tony Evers announced a TikTok ban for state-owned devices, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued a TikTok ban for city-owned devices. Genrich said he and Congressman Mike Gallagher had talked about banning TikTok on Green Bay’s city devices even...
Green Bay School District to Reveal Consultant’s 10-Year Plan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school...
Green Bay Police Department Announces Promotions

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has promoted two individuals. Sergeant Kris Thoreson was promoted to Lieutenant, and Officer Riley Peterson was promoted to Sergeant. Both have 9 years of service within the Green Bay Police Department. “The Green Bay Police Department is made up...
Efforts To Preserve Water Quality Receive Big Honors

GREEN BAY, WTAQ-WLUK) – UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. “This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the...
Green Bay Police Investigate Shots Fired at Fisk Street Apartment

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in 500 block of S. Fisk Street with three occupants inside, but no reported injuries. Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m....
Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24

CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes

FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
Teen Charged in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In...
