Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about shutting down Tennessee’s offense shows the one thing the Vols need to win a championship

Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Kirby Smart Can't Win, Even if He Brings Trophy to Georgia
Nobody expected TCU to be in title game, fewer think they can win game.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirby Smart says Uga not traveling to championship game is 'a good decision'
Georgia will be without one of their good luck charms on Monday during their national title game, as Uga isn’t traveling to the showdown against TCU. Fans and experts alike are bemoaning the fact that the beloved bulldog won’t be on the sideline, but Kirby Smart believes the decision is a good one.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Tennessee transfer running back announces new commitment decision
Justin Williams-Thomas has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Cal. The former Tennessee freshman running back announced his commitment to Cal on Sunday, after previously announcing on December 27 his commitment to Stanford. The 6-foot, 210-pound Williams-Thomas appeared in three games for the Vols this season, rushing 11 times for 37 yards.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan floats new uniform look that would be exciting
A Tennessee Vols fan tossed out a new uniform look for UT that might not be a bad idea to consider. Twitter user @CutlerCrider tweeted a screenshot of a player in an orange Vols jersey with dark-mode pants and the dark-mode helmet that was used in 2021 (white helmet with black outlines).
DL transfer set to announce decision after 'outstanding' visit with Vols
An experience defensive lineman from the Pac-12 traveled to Tennessee for the first time this weekend and is now ready to announce his transfer destination.
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
atozsports.com
National college football reporter hits Tennessee Vols with extreme disrespect
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season has been over for a week and they’re already getting hit with some extreme disrespect by the national media. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, revealed his “way too early” 2023 top 25 rankings over the weekend and he has Tennessee at No. 18.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
atozsports.com
What does Josh Dobbs’ future with the Titans look like
The Tennessee Titans‘ 2022 season is officially over after a loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday night. Tennessee was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Now that the Titans’ season is over, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history has started. Tennessee needs to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
atozsports.com
Former Vols WR announces transfer destination; lands with former Jeremy Pruitt assistant
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Western Kentucky. Holiday, a former three-star recruit from Mississippi, entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 5. He originally signed with Tennessee during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Former Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton is the...
atozsports.com
Former UCF standout who played for Josh Heupel throws major shade at Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night
Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton threw some major shade at the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The Bulldogs demolished TCU in the national championship game, winning 65-7. After the game, Milton, who played for current Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel for three seasons at UCF, took to Twitter to...
thunderboltradio.com
