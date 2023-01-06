ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about shutting down Tennessee’s offense shows the one thing the Vols need to win a championship

By Zach Ragan
atozsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Tennessee transfer running back announces new commitment decision

Justin Williams-Thomas has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Cal. The former Tennessee freshman running back announced his commitment to Cal on Sunday, after previously announcing on December 27 his commitment to Stanford. The 6-foot, 210-pound Williams-Thomas appeared in three games for the Vols this season, rushing 11 times for 37 yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fan floats new uniform look that would be exciting

A Tennessee Vols fan tossed out a new uniform look for UT that might not be a bad idea to consider. Twitter user @CutlerCrider tweeted a screenshot of a player in an orange Vols jersey with dark-mode pants and the dark-mode helmet that was used in 2021 (white helmet with black outlines).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

What does Josh Dobbs’ future with the Titans look like

The Tennessee Titans‘ 2022 season is officially over after a loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday night. Tennessee was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Now that the Titans’ season is over, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history has started. Tennessee needs to...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy