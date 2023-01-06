ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against Clarkson

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell this afternoon in a non-conference matchup with Clarkson University by a final score of 74-65 at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Clarkson University – 74, Buffalo State – 65 LOCATION: Buffalo State Sports...
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Hosts Clarkson In Non-Conference Contest

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team will host Clarkson University in a non-conference showdown this afternoon. Game time is slated for 2:00 pm. Today's game is the makeup date for the postponement back in November. Follow along with LIVE STATS or VIDEO. Breaking Down The Bengals:
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Looks to Extend Winning Streak Tonight Against King's College

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team looks to build on its three-game winning streak when the Bengals hit the road for a non-conference matchup with King's College tonight at 8:15 pm. GAME COVERAGE LINKS. EYES ON THE BENGALS. Buffalo State enters tonight with a 9-6-0 overall...
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Falls 4-2 to King's College

PITTSTON, PA – The Buffalo State men's hockey team dropped a non-conference contest on the road to King's College by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday evening. RECORDS: King's College (3-8-1), Buffalo State (9-7-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Nikita Kozyrev (Tallinn, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) and Joel Frazee (Monroe,...
Buffalo State Athletics

Joe Glamos And Andrew Logar Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Joe Glamos (Baldwinsville, NY/New Jersey Titans) and Andrew Logar (Niagara Falls, NY/Corpus Christi Ice Rays), both from the men's hockey team, have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Glamos, a sophomore electrical engineering major, tallied two goals and...
