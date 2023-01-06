Read full article on original website
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow on ‘The Flash’ Final Season
For years, DC Comics’ TV shows were collectively known as the Arrowverse, thanks to the fact that they all slowly spun out of The CW’s Arrow. And for a while, it was a fitting moniker, as there was a whole slew of DC shows all on the air (and occasionally intersecting) including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. But Arrow — starring Stephen Amell as DC hero Green Arrow — ended in 2020, and right now there is just one Arrowverse series left, The Flash. And it’s scheduled to end with its upcoming ninth season.
1923 Takes Mid-Season Hiatus & Once Again, Yellowstone Fans Are PISSED
Ok, what’s the deal…. I mean, I think I know the deal, but it has to be asked… what the hell is it with Paramount, Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone universe and all these long-ass breaks? Following the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, fans were pretty upset to find out that the second half of Season 5 isn’t to air until summer, and rightfully so. I mean, we all knew that a midseason hiatus was coming, but maybe spring return? If you have to […] The post 1923 Takes Mid-Season Hiatus & Once Again, Yellowstone Fans Are PISSED first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
Real-Life Conductor Slams Cate Blanchett Movie Tár: ‘I’m Offended’
A real-life conductor is speaking out against her profession’s portrayal in the recently released film Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a cruel, but genius conductor who uses her musical talent to groom younger female musicians in her orchestras. It’s a fictional story, which bears repeating since Tár inadvertently tricked a portion of its viewers into believing they were watching a biopic. The movie is still in theaters after being released last October to significant awards buzz and near universal acclaim. One person who was decidedly unimpressed by the film, however, was real conductor Marin Alsop, who told The Sunday Times of London over the weekend that watching the movie was a “heartbreaking” experience. “I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian,” said Alsop, who is briefly name-dropped by Blanchett’s character in the movie. She went on to call the film’s portrayal of a female conductor as an abuser “anti-woman,” saying, “I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society.”Read it at The Sunday Times
Peter Gabriel Will Release a New Song Each Full Moon
Peter Gabriel plans to release a new song from his upcoming album, i/o, every full moon. The singer released the first song from the album at midnight Friday. Titled "Panopticom,” the track features electronics from Brian Eno. i/o will mark Gabriel's first album in more than a decade. "Some...
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
‘Gladiator 2’ Moves Forward With New Lead Actor
Gladiator 2 has been stuck in development hell for decades. The movie was first talked about not long after the original film became a massive blockbuster and an Oscar winner for Best Picture. Director Ridley Scott has always been interested in continuing its story about an enslaved warrior who becomes a hero to ancient Rome — even though that hero, played by Russell Crowe, died at the end of the film. That proved to be something of an obstacle to a sequel; at one point, a proposed concept would have seen Crowe’s character get resurrected from beyond the grave.
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old star of The Gray Man is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. The couple made things Instagram official Friday (Jan. 6) when the MCU star shared an Instagram Story video of the pair scaring each other. It was captioned: "A look back at 2022." Below, here's everything we know...
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It
One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
Iggy Pop Names His Favorite Song from ‘Raw Power’
Iggy Pop reflected on pushing the Stooges' most acclaimed album to completion despite knowing the band was disintegrating at the time. Raw Power, released in February 1973, became a landmark work of punk rock. In a new interview with Uncut, Pop marked its upcoming 50th anniversary by naming his favorite song from the eight-track title.
